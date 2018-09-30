Prodotti Nike Inter stagione 19/20

Inter stagione 19/20 – Il noto sito Ofoball, specializzato in leaked di abbigliamento sportivo, ha anticipato la possibile collezione della prossima stagione dei nerazzurri.

Il design del nuovo abbigliamento nerazzurro richiama il logo anni 80′ con il biscione, già presente sul colletto della seconda divisa della stagione attuale. Proprio per questa ragione potrebbe esserci un motivo a righe diagonali, come ipotizzato da Rupertgraphic. Non vi è nulla di certo, visto che il verso delle strisce potrebbe essere utilizzato, in questa maniera, soltanto per le l’abbigliamento del “tempo libero” e non quello da match. Il Barcellona, oltre al restyling del logo, avrà un vero e proprio cambiamento radicale della divisa, infatti, con ogni probabilità sarà a scacchi blaugrana, in perfetto stile Croazia. E’ ancora presto per avere immagini veritiere, nel frattempo, Rupertgraphic ha provato a disegnare un’ipotetica maglia home:

Il disegno di Rupertgraphic

Il logo con il Biscione e strisce diagonali

I leaked di Ofoball

Fonte: Ofoball