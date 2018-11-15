The new San Siro as the MetLife Stadium in New York? This one of the ideas, according to Tuttosport collected, of that edition today addresses the issue of modernizing the “Scala del Calcio”.

“Another reference – Tuttosport writes – is the MetLife Stadium in New York (former Giants Stadium), used by the New York Giants and New York Jets American football, the only case in the American NFL. Same size San Siro three rings and 82,566 spectators. The stadium is colored green for the Jets and blue for the Giants. And ‘what they need and Inter Milan to share the stage customizing. In one of the projects developed for the dual reception of San Siro it is also provided a maxi-input double on opposite sides of the stadium (in correspondence of the curves) for the Inter home games and for those in the Milan, in order to characterize as much as possible the influx colors and features of the membership club “.

