Tottenham-Manchester United, Lukaku ancora out: le formazioni ufficiali

La notizia era già stata anticipato dal tecnico dei Red Devils Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in conferenza stampa, ma adesso è ufficiale: Romelu Lukaku, per la sfida in ICC contro il Tottenham, non è stato aggregato neanche in panchina. Queste le formazioni dei due club:

TOTTENHAM: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Tanganga, Vertonghen, Georgiou, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombelè, Alli, Parrott, Kane.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Smalling, Rojo, Young, McTominay, Andreas, Pogba, Greenwood, James, Martial.

Insomma, il futuro del bomber belga è sempre più in bilico. Resta da capire se Inter e Manchester United riusciranno a colmare l'attuale distanza tra domanda e offerta che al momento non sta permettendo di sbloccare l'affare.