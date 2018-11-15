Gian Piero Gasperini to the GDS: “I do not hate all Inter fans”

Gian Piero Gasperini , technical Atalanta fresh from victory right at the Inter damage, gave a long interview to the GDS which we propose some steps. Topics include the relationship with president Moratti and the Nerazzurri fans, and its defense 3:

“I saw Moratti the first time in years in the stands at San Siro, Inter-Barcelona. It was friendly. Many other Inter. I do not hate them all. “

“Defense 3? I really have learned from Ajax and Barcelona, ​​although in Italy all repeated that Europe does not work. When I arrived at Inter were the few, now the situation has changed. Marking man? If one of my players across the field to chase an opponent and pull his place, I get angry bad.”

Source: GDS