Inter News, Gabigol reveal his future: “Unlikely that i can…”

Gabigol reveals his future

The Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa, aka Gabigol, spoke at a press conference about his future. The loan with his current team, Santos, will expire at the end of the year, December 31. From then on, the player shall be Inter, unless otherwise agreed. Barbosa has confirmed in a press conference that will be very diffiile his return.

The words of Gabriel Barbosa

“I find it difficult that I can stay. My intention was to return after a year still, so you can get back to my level. Now things have changed, they got other players. In any case you will see later. “

Source: Globe