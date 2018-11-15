Barella, Tonali, Chiesa: Marotta launches challenge to Paratici

Marotta is not yet officially a Director of the Inter , but it is already working on the three top talents of Italian football, Barella,Tonali and Federico Chiesa.

The former Juve intention is to give battle to Juventus on 3 blue, trying to rip the will of the membership club as early as January in view of the coming market. And ‘open challenge to Paratici, his heir at Juventus, in purple on striker position of strength via the operation Pjaca, basted its former CEO of Juventus Marotta.

Barella, Tonali, Chiesa and all target contested by Marotta and Paratici

Inter have not, however, the spring socket and tries to recover the disadvantage, requiring a reinforcement on the external attack. A concern, however, is the cost of the blue card, which is going up dramatically. If you were to unleash the auction the numbers could go beyond the 60 million euro.

The stated objective of the Milanese company’s two other Italians: Tonali and Chiesa. The player of Brescia like all big. Still contained rating, Marotta will try to close in advance to prevent the evaluation explode. Identical intention of Partici, always very attentive to the Italian market.

It will not be low cost operation for the stretcher. The national blue cost 40 million euro, a figure that until now has held “distant” the suitors. Inter, Juventus and Napoli, however, does not appear determined to wait any longer.