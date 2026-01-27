Allgemeine OFDb-Themen

2] Home – The Home tab allows you to cut, copy, and paste the selected items to the desired locations. You can pin a folder to quick access, move selected items to the desired location, rename and delete files and folders. From the New group, you can create a new folder or a new item in the current location. This tab also allows you open files and folders, check and modify its properties, and also check its history. 3] Share – In the Share tab, you can create a zipped or compressed file containing selected items and share or email it in the form of an attachment or a link.

File Explorer Keyboard Shortcuts

It is possible to fax, print, and burn the selected items to a recordable disc. Advanced security allows you to manually set up advanced sharing settings related to permissions, auditing, and effective access. There are a number of uses and functions of File Explorer in Windows 10. You can copy, cut, and paste files and folders from one location to another. You can also sort, manage, and change the layout of the items in the folder. If you are new to the Windows 10 Operating System, this post will help and guide you step by step through each and every part of the File Explorer.

Windows 10’da(Windows Explorer’ın Özellikleri(Explorer) ve Kullanımları

There are multiple ways to open File Explorer in Windows 10. Through the File Explorer, you get access to all the files and folders to manage and sort them according to your requirements. You can change the layout of the items, hide certain items, and so on.

But first, let us see how to access the Windows 10 File Explorer.

If you are new to the Windows 10 Operating System, this post will help and guide you step by step through each and every part of the File Explorer.

Windows Dosya Gezgini: Özellikler ve Kısayollar

But first, let us see how to access the Windows 10 File Explorer. There are a lot of files and folders stored on your computer at different locations. File Explorer in Windows 10 helps you access the files you are searching for quite quickly and easily. This is how you can make the best use of the Windows 10 File Explorer. So feel free to customize Explorer and make changes to the layout, view, navigation pane, and the size of the files and folders.