Vehicle Relay Equipment: Complete Information

Gennaio 12, 2026 Redazione

What is a Relay Attack Device?

A relay equipment is a paired device that bridges the transmission between a key fob and the car. This system uses two devices working together to transmit signals over long distances.

Relay devices are commonly employed by automotive professionals to assess security flaws in smart key technology.

How Does a Relay Attack System Work?

The relay system functions using paired devices that communicate:

  1. Unit 1 is positioned near the car key fob (inside house)
  2. Secondary unit is positioned near the car
  3. First device receives the signal from the remote
  4. The signal is transmitted to Unit 2 via data transmission
  5. Secondary unit sends the signal to the car
  6. The automobile believes the remote is in proximity and opens

Elements of a Relay Attack Device

TX Unit

The TX unit is the primary unit that receives the transmission from the key fob.

TX specifications:

  • High sensitivity for weak signals
  • 125 kHz receiving
  • Compact design
  • Internal sensor
  • Wireless operation

Receiving Device

The receiver is the secondary unit that sends the forwarded transmission to the car.

Receiving unit capabilities:

  • Power enhancement
  • Radio frequency broadcasting
  • Variable output
  • Extended range
  • LED display

Types of Attack Equipment

Standard Relay System

A basic relay attack device includes fundamental relay capabilities.

Features of basic systems:

  • Basic dual device
  • Basic coverage ( 50-100 meters)
  • Simple controls
  • Single band
  • Mobile form factor
  • Cost-effective cost

Premium Equipment

An advanced relay attack device provides advanced capabilities.

Advanced features:

  • Extended range ( 100-300 meters)
  • Wide frequency range
  • Hands-free operation
  • Secure communication
  • Real-time monitoring
  • Low latency (instant forwarding)
  • Wireless setup
  • Session capture

Use Cases

Security Research

Relay systems are essential equipment for researchers who assess proximity system flaws.

Expert purposes:

  • Proximity key assessment
  • Vulnerability identification
  • Security validation
  • Vehicle penetration tests
  • Security incidents

Automotive Development

Automotive companies and tech companies employ attack devices to develop better security against signal relay.

Device Specs of Relay Systems

Operating Distance

Quality attack equipment offer different ranges:

  • Entry-level: 50-100 meters
  • Advanced distance: extended coverage
  • Enterprise: maximum coverage

Latency

Transmission latency is important for successful transmission relay:

  • Low latency: minimal delay
  • Normal delay: 10-50ms
  • High latency: over 50 milliseconds

Signal Types

Relay attack devices handle various protocols:

  • 125 kHz: LF
  • 315 MHz: Radio frequency
  • 433 MHz: RF
  • 868-915 MHz: Smart technology

Energy Consumption

Attack devices usually require:

  • Battery type: USB powered
  • Runtime: 4-12 hours relay mode
  • Power-up time: 3-4 hours
  • Standby time: extended standby

Buying Guide: How to Choose a Relay Attack Device

Important Factors

Before you purchase relay system, evaluate these factors:

  1. Application: Security research
  2. Coverage area: How far the devices will be separated
  3. Frequency compatibility: Which vehicles you need to evaluate
  4. Speed needs: How fast transmission
  5. Investment: Available funds
  6. Authorized use: Check regulations

Cost Analysis for Relay Systems

The price of relay attack devices ranges considerably:

  • Entry-level devices: $ 200-$ 500
  • Professional units: $ 800-$ 2000
  • Advanced devices: high-end pricing
  • Enterprise solutions: $ 3000 +

Where to Purchase Relay System

Authorized Sources

When you invest in attack equipment, choose exclusively legitimate dealers:

  • Security equipment suppliers
  • Certified dealers
  • Factory sales
  • Industry platforms
  • Laboratory equipment

Digital Shopping of Attack Equipment

Security professionals often choose to purchase relay system digitally.

Benefits of digital purchase:

  • Wide selection
  • Product information
  • Price comparison
  • Professional reviews
  • Protected checkout
  • Confidential delivery
  • Customer service

Regulatory Compliance

Legal Applications

Relay systems are legal for legitimate purposes:

  • Academic study
  • OEM diagnostics
  • Penetration testing
  • Insurance investigation
  • Research institutions
  • Government applications

Important Notice

LEGAL WARNING: Attack equipment are powerful tools that must be used legally. Unauthorized use can cause criminal prosecution. Exclusively use for authorized applications with official approval.

Installation and Deployment

First Use

Installing your attack equipment:

  1. Power up transmitter and receiver
  2. Pair the two devices
  3. Set band options
  4. Confirm communication between units
  5. Place transmitter near target key
  6. Deploy second device near automobile

Expert Techniques

For optimal results with your relay attack device:

  • Reduce obstacles between components
  • Confirm unobstructed path
  • Verify connection quality frequently
  • Place carefully for maximum range
  • Document all activities
  • Keep proper documentation

Operational Procedure

Security Assessment

When employing attack equipment for research:

  1. Secure proper authorization
  2. Document the setup
  3. Deploy equipment according to procedure
  4. Perform the assessment
  5. Record outcomes
  6. Assess performance
  7. Present conclusions

Upkeep of Relay Attack Device

Device Upkeep

To guarantee optimal performance of your relay system:

  • Maintain all devices clean
  • Update software when provided
  • Validate connection regularly
  • Verify antenna status
  • Charge batteries frequently
  • Store in suitable environment
  • Safeguard from moisture and environmental stress

Troubleshooting

Frequent Challenges

If your attack equipment malfunctions:

  1. Connection failure: Reconnect the devices
  2. Low quality: Reduce separation between devices
  3. Delayed transmission: Check environmental conditions
  4. Inconsistent operation: Update software
  5. Quick discharge: Replace batteries
  6. Failed attack: Confirm protocol

Comparison

Technology Differences

Knowing the differences between relay systems and related equipment:

  • Attack equipment: Two-part system that forwards signals in instant
  • Repeater device: Single unit that amplifies signals
  • Code Grabber: Captures and stores codes for analysis

Advantages of Attack Equipment

Attack equipment deliver particular strengths:

  • Greater coverage functionality
  • Instant forwarding
  • Supports rolling codes
  • No code storage needed
  • Better effectiveness against modern systems

Protection Measures

Defense Methods

For automobile owners worried about safety:

  • Employ Signal blocking bags for car keys
  • Activate power-saving on smart keys
  • Install mechanical security
  • Park in protected areas
  • Install additional alarms
  • Deactivate keyless entry when not needed
  • Monitor industry news

Factory Defenses

New cars are implementing different countermeasures against relay attacks:

  • Movement detection in key fobs
  • ToF verification
  • Ultra-wideband systems
  • Signal strength monitoring
  • Layered security steps

Future Developments

The advancement of attack equipment promises:

  • AI-powered timing adjustment
  • Multi-unit systems
  • Protected transmission between devices
  • Smaller size of devices
  • Greater coverage (500 + meters)
  • Instant relay (submillisecond)
  • Cross-platform operation
  • Remote configuration

Conclusion: Purchase Recommendation a Relay Attack Device?

Purchase relay system if you are a professional in:

  • Vehicle protection research
  • Penetration testing
  • Legal investigation
  • Educational study
  • Product engineering
  • Military research

The relay system cost reflects the sophistication and performance. Quality systems with extended range require greater cost but provide better performance.

Remember that when you buy relay attack device online, responsible use is critically important. These are powerful systems designed for legitimate testing only.

The relay attack device remains among the most effective devices for testing proximity system security. Employed ethically by certified specialists, these devices advance automotive security by revealing security flaws that car makers can then fix.

Only buy from authorized dealers and confirm you have official approval before deploying attack equipment in any assessment application.